MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — As Hurricane Idalia barrels toward Florida and South Georgia, Moody Air Force Base has begun moving planes and preparing the base for the rough weather.
“Base leadership is taking measures to ensure airmen and their families are safe, and aircraft remain sheltered, secured or evacuated to avoid potential damage due to high-speed winds, localized flooding and heavy rain,” according to a statement from the base.
Four HC-130J Combat King IIs from the 347th Rescue Group have relocated to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, according to the statement.
Moody will close its gates Wednesday morning at midnight to everyone except mission-essential personnel.
Most base facilities will be closed Wednesday. However, the dining facility will remain open Wednesday morning for a hot meal and to provide MREs for dorm residents to eat until the base reopens, according to the statement.
