Moody lowers COVID-19 alert level

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Moody Air Force Base lowered its COVID-19 alert status Friday because there have been fewer positive cases on base and in nearby communities in the last two weeks, according to a base statement.
The base’s Health Protection Condition was lowered to “Bravo,” the statement said.
The HPCON scale ranges, in decreasing order of severity, from Delta to Charlie, Bravo and Alpha, according to the Department of Defense website.
Moody had been at “Charlie” since December, or “substantial community transmission,” advising airmen and their families to expect school closings, travel curbs and limited services, the DoD website said.
“Bravo” is defined as “moderate — increased community transmission,” and calls for social distancing, canceling unnecessary travel, stocking up on food, medicine, encouraging teleworking and possible quarantine.
“While Moody AFB has lowered the health protection condition, many of its preventive measures will continue as Moody is not lowering its guard. We will continue to comply with public health and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance and procedures,” the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
