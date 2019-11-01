MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Air Force F-22 Raptors, Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II's, Navy F-18 Hornets and other aircraft will be conducting aerial demonstrations during the Thunder Over South Georgia Open House at Moody Air Force Base beginning Oct. 31 until Nov. 3.
The open house may produce excess noise throughout Valdosta and the surrounding areas between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day of the event.
Any questions can be directed to the 23d Wing Public Affairs office, which can be reached at (229) 257-4146. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases.
