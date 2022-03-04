Moody hosts Women in Aviation Week

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Moody Air Force Base will observe Women In Aviation Week, March 7-13.
"The goal is to connect a younger generation to U.S. Air Force airmen and inspire them to seek careers in airpower leading to a more diverse and effective Air Force in the future," according to a statement from the base.
The week will culminate with a youth open house, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 12. The free event will feature several static aircraft and aircrews from the active-duty and Air National Guard inventory and is open to all.
Due to the increased flying activity of arriving and departing aircraft, excess noise and unfamiliar noises may be heard throughout Valdosta and surrounding area.
For more information about Women In Aviation and the Youth Open House regarding base access, parking, events, visit the Moody AFB Women In Aviation and Youth Open House webpages at https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/Women-In-Aviation/; and https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/Women-In-Aviation/Youth-Open-House/.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
