MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host Thunder Over South Georgia community appreciation open house, Nov. 2-3.
The event is free and open to the public and features acts such as the Navy Blue Angels, the Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team, the Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue, the Air Force Heritage Flight Demo Team and a Combat Search and Rescue demonstration, Moody officials said.
The last airshow that Moody hosted was in 2017 and approximately 40,000 attended it.
As more information becomes available it will be posted to Moody’s official website at www.moody.af.mil/air-show.
