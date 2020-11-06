Moody gets new cutting-edge helicopters

U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea JenkinsTwo HH-60W Jolly Green IIs prepare to land Tuesday at Moody Air Force Base. The 23d Wing and 347th Rescue Group leadership received the Air Force’s first two HH-60Ws. The delivery of the new model is significant to the personnel recovery mission as it begins the transition from the predecessor, the HH-60G Pave Hawk model, which has been flown for more than 26 years.