Moody gets new cutting-edge helicopters

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Moody Air Force Base received the Air Force’s first pair of new advanced helicopters this week.
Aircrew from the 41st Rescue Squadron out of Moody and the 413th Flight Test Squadron and 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, both at Duke Field, Fla., flew the HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft from Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky Training Academy, according to an Air Force statement.
The Jolly Green II features advanced and improved defensive systems, vulnerability reduction, hover performance, electrical capacity, avionics, cooling, weapons, cyber-security, environmental and net-centric capabilities, the Air Force said.
The primary mission of the helicopter will be day or night operations in hostile environments to recover isolated personnel during war, the statement said.
The platform will also be used for civil search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster response, humanitarian assistance, security cooperation/aviation advisory, NASA space flight support and rescue command and control.
Moody’s personnel recovery mission is moving to the Jolly Greens from the HH-60G Pave Hawk model, which has been flown for more than 26 years. The Air Force will continue to use the HH-60G model until the transition is complete.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
