MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force will salute medical professionals Friday on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing are scheduled to conduct flyovers for select hospitals in South Georgia and North Florida communities "to show solidarity and support for health care professionals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," Friday, May 15, according to a statement released by Moody Air Force Base.
A-10C Thunderbolt IIs with the 75th Fighter Squadron, HC-130J Combat King IIs with the 71st Rescue Squadron and HH-60G Pavehawks with the 41st Rescue Squadron will fly over respective hospitals in Valdosta, Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, Thomasville and Tallahassee, Air Force officials said.
Specific times/airframes for South Georgia Medical Center:
• 2:07 p.m.: (2) A-10s.
• 2:15 p.m.: (1) HC-130 & (2) HH-60s.
“Team Moody is honored to conduct this flyover for the health care professionals who continue to selflessly support our communities on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Col. Dan Walls, 23rd Wing commander.
“The time, dedication and sacrifice that these men and women have invested in this fight is what makes them heroes; this fly over is a small tribute and our way to say thank you.”
Anyone living in or around these hospitals should be able to see the flyover and "we encourage individuals to refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals or gathering in large groups to see the flyover; please continue to abide by social distancing guidance," according to the Moody statement.
Despite proximity to these medical facilities, spectators will also be able to participate by following coverage on Moody’s official Facebook: www.facebook.com/moodyairforcebase.
