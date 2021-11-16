Moody exercise may cause disturbances

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — An Air Force exercise may cause extra noise and disturbances in Lowndes County this week.
The 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base is conducting a readiness exercise Nov. 15-19, a statement from the base said.
The exercise will take place across various locations including Moody and the Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range, as well as MacDill Air Force Base and Avon Park, both in Florida.
During the exercise, noise disturbances and the movement of assets (people, munitions, vehicles, etc.) will increase, the statement said. Information concerning closures, delays and noise disturbances will be available on Moody’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/moodyairforcebase.
Questions can be directed to the 23rd Wing Public Affairs office, (229) 257-4146, 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.