Moody airman killed in crash

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A 22-year-old airman assigned to the 723rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident Friday.
The airman has been identified as Senior Airman Stephen Harmon, who entered the Air Force Jan. 2, 2018, and arrived at Moody July 9, 2018, a base statement said.
"Airmen are at the core of everything we do as Flying Tigers," said Col. Daniel P. Walls, 23rd Wing commander. “Team Moody is a close-knit family and the loss of one of our own will never get easier. I extend my deepest condolences to Stephen’s family, friends and wingmen impacted during this difficult time — especially to the men and women of the 723 AMXS.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
