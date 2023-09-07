MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — An airman at Moody Air Force Base faces court-martial by the end of the year on sex crimes charges, a statement from the base said.
The airman was charged with the following articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice: Article 120 (sexual assault), Article 120 (abusive sexual contact), Article 128b (domestic violence, which includes strangling or suffocation), and Article 134 (extramarital sexual conduct), the statement said.
The court-martial is scheduled to begin Dec. 11.
