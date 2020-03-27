Airmen with the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron unfold a tent floor mat March 25, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 23d CES constructed tents near Moody’s main gate to facilitate the Stop-Check-Go Health Screening for COVID-19. Moody changed its Health Protection Condition to Charlie and began implementing corresponding procedures as part of an ongoing response to limit the spread of the virus and preserve combat power March 25, 2020.