MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — The battle against COVID-19 coronavirus continued this week as Moody Air Force Base increased its level of medical alertness.
The base raised its Health Protection Condition to “Charlie,” according to a statement from the base.
On the HPCON scale, “Charlie” is the fourth-highest among five conditions, signifying “substantial: sustained community transmission.” “Delta” is the highest level, meaning “severe: widespread community transmission.”
According to the statement, Moody personnel and dependents should expect:
• To abide by the base commander and local government’s orders (stay-at-home order and emergency management protection order).
• A public health screening for base entry outside of the base’s single point of entry, the Davidson Road gate; expect traffic/delays.
• Limited and/or restricted access to the installation to official business (passes will no longer be issued for those visiting base for un-official purposes; 100% Common Access Card ID check).
• To adhere to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, hand-washing, clean common-use items).
• To follow COVID-19 medical guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the 23rd Medical Group.
“As we continue to get after the mission through risk-balanced operations, we are following the guidelines set forth by the Department of Defense and CDC to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 by implementing a number of base-wide measures,” said Col Daniel Walls, 23rd Wing commander. “We understand that some measures may cause hardships for our airmen, families and local community members, but they are essential to safeguard the health and well-being of our Team Moody family.”
For the latest information on COVID-19, including protective measures, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/. For Moody specific COVID-19 guidance, visit www.moody.af.mil.
