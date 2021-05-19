Moody AFB revises COVID-19 restrictions

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Regulations on masks for COVID-19 prevention have been eased at Moody Air Force Base, according to a statement from the base.
All fully vaccinated personnel will no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors, the statement said. Masks will still be required on public transport and patient care areas to be determined by the 23rd Medical Group.
"Fully vaccinated" means those who are two weeks past the final shot of their vaccine series, which means the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one and only shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Social distancing will still be enforced in dining and recreational areas.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.