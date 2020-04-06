MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Moody Air Force Base is cutting back on base access by people who aren’t mission-critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Tuesday, April 7, only active-duty, Reserve and National Guard members who work at Moody and their dependents will be allowed onto the base Tuesdays and Thursdays, along with civilian employees and contractors who are considered essential, according to a statement from the base.
Other people, including retirees and disabled veterans who previously had base access privileges, will not be allowed on base for any reason on those days, including visits to the commissary, the base exchange or military personnel services, the statement said.
For more information regarding COVID-19 and the latest Moody-specific guidance, visit https://www.moody.af.mil/COVID-19/.
