VALDOSTA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Moody Air Force Base’s pharmacy has reopened, though access may still be difficult for retirees and disabled veterans.
Limited pharmacy services are now available for active-duty personnel, retirees and dependents with TRICARE benefits, according to a statement on Moody Air Force Base’s website. Moody personnel who can afford to use retail pharmacies or home delivery have been asked to do so to save the base pharmacy’s limited resources for people experiencing financial hardships as a result of the pandemic.
Customers can call an automated refill line (229) 257-3455 or request a refill through the TRICARE online website, www.tricareonline.com. The automated system will provide day, time and location for medication pick-up. Refill turnaround time will be about three duty days.
Paper prescriptions are not being accepted at this time. Prescriptions should be filed electronically.
Pick-up will only occur on 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the parking lot between buildings 900 and 899.
Retirees and disabled veterans will not be able to pick up prescriptions on Tuesdays because access to the base has been limited on Tuesdays and Thursdays by order of the base commander. Only active-duty, reserve and National Guard members who work at Moody and their dependents will be allowed onto the base on those days, along with civilian employees and contractors who are considered essential, according to a statement from the base. Retirees and disabled veterans were mentioned in the statement as not having access to the base Tuesdays and Thursdays.
