MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A fitness center at Moody Air Force Base, closed as part of the base’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened for limited use earlier this week.
The Freedom 1 Fitness Center reopened for Moody AFB dorm residents only Wednesday, according to statements from the base posted online.
The center will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no 24-hour access available at this time.
Facility occupancy will be limited and members are allotted 60 minutes per visit. While in the facility, the use of masks, maintaining 12 feet of social distance and a rigorous cleaning schedule will be adhered to, the base statements said.
The 23rd Force Support Squadron worked closely with the 23rd Medical Group public health experts to establish reopening procedures, according to the base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.