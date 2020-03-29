VALDOSTA — In 1940, the U.S. was not into World War II yet, but the government was clearly gearing up for the future.
A peacetime draft had been enacted and the federal government was buying up land all over to establish new military bases, often for training purposes.
An unnamed base for the Army Air Forces (the Air Force was still officially part of the Army) was under construction north of Valdosta on land previously used for forestry research.
Suggestions had been made to name the base after Major George P. Moody, a pilot who had died in a test flight in Kansas, but during construction, the base was still just “Valdosta Airfield.”
The impetus behind naming the base came from then-Chamber of Commerce President Emory P. Bass, said Kenneth Sloat, former Moody base historian.
“More than 5,000 construction workers were being bused in,” he said. Bass saw to it the buses were marked “Moody Field,” Sloat said.“When the Air Force asked for a number of names for consideration, Bass said ‘It’s Moody,’” he said.
The name Moody Field was officially adopted Dec. 6, 1941.
The next day, the United States entered the war like it or not — the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
During the war, the mission at Moody Field was pilot training.
Along with Moody proper, the base also had control of auxiliary fields in Lake Park, Moultrie, Nashville and Quitman. During the war, Valdosta’s nascent municipal airport — now Valdosta Regional Airport — was taken over by the Army Air Forces in 1941, used as an auxiliary airfield for Moody. It was returned to civilian control at war’s end.
With the end of the war, there was a general downsizing of the entire military, and many of the new “pop-up” bases were closed, Moody among them. That didn’t last.
With the outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula in 1949 and military expenditures increasing across the board thanks to the Cold War with the Soviet Union, Moody was reactivated as a permanent base.
By then, the Army was out of Moody’s picture; the National Security Act of 1947 pulled the Air Force free of Army control.
For decades, pilot training was Moody’s main mission as part of Air Training Command. In 1969, a pilot-candidate with the Texas Air National Guard reported for training at Moody — George W. Bush, future president and commander- in-chief.
In 1975, pilot training ended at the base as its mission changed. Moody became part of the Tactical Air Command, with active-duty fighter squadrons assigned to the base. F-4E Phantoms and F-16 Fighting Falcons filled the skies over Lowndes County in years to come. Among the base’s Phantom pilots in the early 1980s was Rick D. Husband, who would eventually join NASA as an astronaut and command the doomed STS- 107 Columbia flight in 2003, dying with the rest of the crew when the shuttle disintegrated in the skies over Texas while gliding in for a landing.
Aside from Husband, five other Air Force pilots who served at Moody eventually became astronauts with NASA, including Charlie Duke, who walked on the moon in 1972 during the Apollo 16 mission.
In 1991, the base faced a threat that galvanized the community: BRAC — the Base Realignment and Closure commission. Financial constraints led to a decision to shutter a large number of military bases, and Moody showed up on a preliminary list of targeted facilities.
A task force of local government and business leaders set to work picking apart the numbers the Air Force crunched in making its decision, and succeeded in getting Moody’s BRAC listing reversed by showing that part of the military’s cost-benefit analysis was based on faulty or obsolete data.
Today, the base is home to the 23rd Wing, including:
• The 23rd Mission Support Group, based at Moody AFB, which trains, equips and deploys personnel support forces to build, protect and sustain air bases worldwide for combat air operations;
• The 23rd Medical Group, based at Moody AFB, which provides outpatient medical, dental, occupational, environmental and preventive health-care services in support of two combat ready wings;
• The 23rd Maintenance Group, which consists of seven maintenance squadrons located at three geographic locations. The 23rd Maintenance Group is responsible for the operation and quality of organization and intermediate- level maintenance and repair supporting combat- ready HC-130s, HH-60Gs and A-10Cs;
• The 23rd Fighter Group, which directs the flying operations for the USAF’s largest A-10C fighter group, consisting of two combat-ready A-10C squadrons and an operations support squadron. The 23rd is the collateral descendant of the famed Flying Tigers, the American Volunteer Group, which fought in the skies over China in World War II. The 23rd is authorized to carry the famed Flying Tigers shark-face design on their planes;
• The 347th Rescue Group, which consists of one HH- 60G rescue squadron, one HC-130P rescue squadron, one Guardian Angel squadron and one operational support squadron;
• Operational control over the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, as well as, the 563rd Rescue Group, Operating Location-Alpha at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
Also at Moody is the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing, the first wing to provide highly trained ground combat forces capable of integrating air and space power into the ground scheme of fire and maneuver.
The 93rd AGOW is comprised of three operational groups, 17 squadrons, 10 detachments and 12 operating locations at 20 sites with 18 host Air Force bases.
The 820th Base Defense Group, based at Moody AFB, provides planning, training, equipping and preparation of the three security forces squadrons. They maintain a high operational tempo to support cyclic rotations of deployment, on-call and reconstitution/ training status.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
