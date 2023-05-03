MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to perform a prescribed burn on the Grand Bay Range Thursday and Friday.
Air Force Wildland Fire Branch personnel and Moody’s base forester perform routine prescribed burns to reduce fuel for potential wildfires, improve road accessibility and enhance wildlife habitat areas for rare fire-dependent animal species, according to a statement from the base.
During this time, it is normal to see smoke over the range and the surrounding area.
Prior to prescribed burns, base personnel obtain a burn permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission and inform support services and local community partners.
For further information, contact the 23rd Wing Public Affairs Office at (229) 257-4146 or by e-mail at 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil.
