Moody AFB pilot makes emergency landing

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A plane was forced to make a wheels-up landing at Moody Air Force Base Tuesday.
An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron was carrying out a routine training mission when the pilot declared an in-flight emergency, according to a statement from the base.
The plane landed without its landing gear extended, the statement said. The aircraft had one person aboard and landed on the primary runway. The pilot was not injured and was evaluated by flight surgeons before release.
An interim safety board will investigate the incident, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.