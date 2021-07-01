Moody AFB identifies airman

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A 23rd Wing airman who died Monday has been identified by Moody Air Force Base.
She was Master Sgt. Monica Gonzales from the 23rd Security Forces Squadron. according to a statement released by the base Thursday.
The airman was found unresponsive while working out. The cause of death is under investigation.
"The Flying Tigers are a family and the loss of one of our own affects all of us," said Col. Russell P. Cook, 23rd Wing commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to Monica’s family, friends and wingmen impacted during this difficult time.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
