MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Following a voluntary stay-at-home request by city and county authorities, Moody Air Force Base is battling the COVID-19 coronavirus with a mandatory shelter-in-place plan.
All military personnel have been told to remain at home except for performing essential duties, grocery shopping, taking care of medical necessities and outdoor exercising, according to a statement released Tuesday night by the 23rd Wing commander.
The statement also reminds Moody’s civilian contingent, including workers and family members, that recent ordinances from Lowndes County and Valdosta calling for voluntary stay-at-home actions apply to them as well.
The joint announcement by the city and county Tuesday also shuttered all restaurant dine-in facilities and outlawed large gatherings.
