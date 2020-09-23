MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team will conduct controlled detonations at Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range Thursday.
Noises associated with these detonations may be heard throughout Berrien, Lanier and Lowndes counties and surrounding areas from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., according to a Moody Air Force Base statement.
Military personnel regularly use the range and its surrounding airspace Monday through Friday during various hours for tactical air and ground maneuvers, as well as weapons training.
Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information regarding Moody AFB.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
