Moody AFB: Airman dies

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — An airman assigned to the 23d Wing was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center at about 4 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from Moody Air Force Base.
The name of the deceased is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.
The airman was found unresponsive while working out. The cause of death is under investigation, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
