Moody AFB airman dies in accident

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A Moody Air Force Base airman died in a vehicle accident Thursday in Lanier County, according to the base’s public affairs office.
The airman, part of the 723rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was killed in a wreck involving a four-wheeler, Moody public affairs said.
The airman’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
"Team Moody is a close-knit family and the loss of one of our own affects all of us," said Col. Daniel P. Walls, 23rd Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to those family, friends and wingmen impacted during this difficult time.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.