Monument honors military, core values

VALDOSTA – Months in the making, a monument honoring the military will finally be presented to the public.
The six-foot-high, six-foot-wide tribute sits in Freedom Park near the Miracle League and will be unveiled 1 p.m., Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
It is a partnership between the Public Art Advisory Committee and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
“The Public Art Advisory Committee members are so proud of the newest public art installation strategically placed at Freedom Park for all it symbolizes for our community," said Bruce Smith, PAAC chair.
"We are grateful to the City of Valdosta for their support of and commitment to the arts and to the Turner Center for the Arts for their collaboration on these projects. We hope this particular art piece forever reminds people of the shared gratitude and respect we have for our military members and their families and the freedom they protect on our behalf."
Marty Haythorn, lead artist, put out a call to the community in February for images depicting scenes from military individuals, previous wars including the Revolutionary War, and the Stars and Stripes. More than 200 images were put on 40 square feet of mosaic tiles.
The art piece features core military values such as loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and commitment.
“To me, that was one of the most important aspects of this project,” Haythorn said in a previous interview. “I think in this day and age, those kind of values really need to be honored and emulated by the rest of us.”
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle will speak at the unveiling, organizers said.
Call (229) 247-2787 for more information.
