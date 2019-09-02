VALDOSTA – The legacy of four fallen deputies shall continue.
A black granite monument honoring late Lowndes County sheriff's deputies is coming to the historic Lowndes County Courthouse.
A dedication ceremony is planned for noon, Sept. 11, at the courthouse.
A memorial that Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk has wanted to do for years, he said he hopes the tribute will let the officers' families know their loved ones will never be forgotten.
“I just want it where long after I’m gone, and long after other sheriffs after me are gone, that people are going to remember these men,” he said.
The eight-foot, vertical columned monument will honor Deputies Jeremiah Coleman Dixon, Alfred C. “Dick” Walden, John Hall Rowe Jr. and Michael Christopher Butler.
It will have four sides including one showing the history of the sheriff’s office and one displaying the emblem of the sheriff’s office.
One side will display the back of a deputy as he looks toward a car. Under the car will be “10-42,” which Paulk said signifies “you’re going off duty; last call.” The words “In God We Trust” will be under "10-42."
The fourth side will list the late deputies by names, ages, departure dates and the sheriffs they served under.
At the top of the list is Dixon, a 25-year-old who served under Sheriff John T. Adams. He was killed Dec. 24, 1854, responding to a domestic disturbance in Troupville.
Paulk said a domestic disturbance call, or a 1016, is still one of the most dangerous situations to which an officer responds.
Walden was 41 when he died June 18, 1955, conducting a traffic stop on the southside. There were two couples inside of the vehicle who’d been drinking, Paulk said.
The deputy did not know they’d just committed a robbery.
“On the way back to this car, one of the people got out and shot him in the back several times,” Paulk said.
He died in the hospital several days later. His wife was expecting their fourth child.
Walden served under Sheriff Jewell L. Futch.
A truck driver under the influence of either drugs or alcohol intentionally hit Rowe on the interstate. The deputy was on the median and Paulk said the driver “meant to kill him.”
Rowe died April 17, 1986, and served under Sheriff G. Robert Carter.
While responding to a domestic violence call, Butler’s vehicle was struck by a truck driver who pulled into Butler’s lane despite the officer’s blue lights flashing.
Butler served under Paulk.
The sheriff said having to tell Butler’s mother, Elizabeth Butler, that her son had died was one of the hardest things he’s had to do.
“As a sheriff, you do a lot of death notifications but it’s never easy to tell a mother that she lost a child,” Paulk said.
While he and his wife, Ginger Paulk, have wanted to build a memorial monument for years, it wasn’t until after Butler’s passing they knew it was time to do it.
“They need to be remembered. They do a tough job for a little bit of money,” Paulk said. “Everyday, in our business, you don’t know if you’re coming home or not. Your life … can change at the flash of a gun.”
Measures are taken to ensure the safety of deputies as they protect the community.
Paulk said the department has received better radio equipment, all patrol vehicles have locators and no deputy responds to a domestic-disturbance call alone.
Emergency 911 can locate any deputy’s vehicle in the county adding to safety measures.
Paulk keeps an open-door policy with his department. They’re his family.
“You don’t know, the next day, one of us might not be there,” he said.
About 130-150 law-enforcement officials die per year, which is more than Americans who die in wars, Paulk said.
“When you have a tragedy like that, everybody comes together,” he said. “It’s a brotherhood.”
Walden, Rowe and Butler will have family members who will speak at the monument’s dedication ceremony. The sheriff’s office is still attempting to locate descendants of Dixon.
The Rev. Mike Davis, chaplain for the sheriff’s office, will give the invocation.
The Georgia State Patrol honor guard present colors and will close the ceremony with “Taps.”
Along with Paulk and his wife, Ben Futch and his wife will speak. Futch is the son of the late Sheriff Jewell Futch.
There is room for other deputy names on the monument as they pass.
Paulk's hope is no more names will need to be added.
