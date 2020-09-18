VALDOSTA – Melissa Porterfield faced several monster challenges to launch the first play of the Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance season.
Playwright Qui Nguyen's "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" launched Thursday – the first VSU Theatre & Dance production since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Launched" is the proper term rather than "opened."
The play is presented via the internet. Audiences can purchase a "ticket." VSU Theatre & Dance emails a link to the production to the recipient. The "audience" has until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, to watch the show online.
VSU began emailing the link to "ticketholders" Thursday morning.
"People can skip an intermission or take an intermission whenever they want. We encourage bathroom breaks," Porterfield said, laughing. "Wear your pajamas."
Whether in pajamas, or dressing up for a bit of theatre at home, audiences can expect a show that VSU Theatre describes as a journey "between the real world of Agnes Evans, an average college student who loses her sister in a tragic car accident, and the wild, fantasy world of Dungeons and Dragons games that were the refuge of her sister, Tilly, and her friends.
"This geeked-out romp into 1990s role playing is full of fearsome creatures, fearless warriors and cheeky, pop-culture wit. With each new demon or elf she encounters, and each monster that is slayed, Agnes gets closer to knowing who Tilly really was, and to finding the courage to become her own true self."
The run time is approximately an hour and 10 minutes, Porterfield said.
H. Duke Guthrie of VSU Theatre & Dance said the department began reviewing how to present a fall lineup of shows last spring when the university closed and the theatre's spring lineup was canceled.
VSU Theatre weighed presenting live shows with safe distancing but that would have created a very limited audience, Guthrie said, adding Sawyer Theatre would have held about 20 audience members at a time and the Lab Theatre even less with social distancing practices.
So, the department began to explore online/virtual theatre experiences.
In early 2020, Nguyen adapted her stage play, "She Kills Monsters," into a virtual play. Her adaptation has become popular with college theatre departments, Porterfield said.
VSU is the first of six southeastern colleges and universities to release scheduled online productions of "Monsters" this fall, she said.
VSU Theatre earned that distinction through experimentation, hard work and perseverance.
Porterfield was originally scheduled to direct a spring 2021 production at VSU. She was tapped to create the virtual fall experience for "Monsters" in July.
At first, she said she thought the assignment would be easy. Especially once the director decided the production would be a recorded experience rather than a live theatre experience online.
Porterfield and the tech crew thought the play could be produced as a recording of a live Zoom-style session. But different computers, varying capabilities, connectivity issues and other concerns quickly made that approach unworkable.
So, the experimenting began.
Porterfield tried individual recordings, recording online sessions with everyone spaced and at separate tables in Sawyer Theatre and other locations in the VSU Fine Arts Building, and other styles of trying to record a "live" experience.
Rehearsals were conducted in a mix of online and live sessions.
One student performer was quarantined during the rehearsal period, Porterfield said. Her costume was packaged and delivered to her door. She took the costume, tried it on, chalked her measurements on it for alterations, repackaged and placed it on her doorstep for pickup. The costume department disinfected the costume and made the alterations.
There were issues with green screens and realizing a portion of a costume had a swatch of green that disappeared on camera.
Eventually, Porterfield and the crew found a way to successfully record the session but it meant hours of video editing were necessary. She spent the early part of the week editing and splicing footage together during evenings she described as late ... and this coming from a theatre pro who regularly spends the night hours rehearsing and performing shows.
But the work is done and "Monsters" is available.
The VSU fall season will continue as online experiences but with differing technical needs.
"Fall Dances: Together Apart," the annual dance concert, is scheduled for Oct. 22-25. VSU choreographers are filming their dancers now, largely in outdoor locations for the ensemble pieces, Guthrie said.
Jacque Wheeler is directing "Finding Your Voice, Sharing Your Story," which is a series of monologues that can be recorded individually, Porterfield said. The show features original stories written and performed by VSU students. It is scheduled to run Nov. 12-17.
"Stolen Girls" will be performed as a series of readings. Richell Hart, a VSU Theatre alum, wrote the play set during the protests in the early 1960s. It is scheduled to be available Nov. 19, 20.
The spring lineup reflects an optimism for a return to live shows, given it includes a big musical such as "Guys and Dolls."
But the spring season, Guthrie said – as are so many other things during the pandemic – is still to be determined.
"She Kills Monsters" is available by calling the VSU Box Office, (229) 333-5973, 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Calls only. The physical box office in VSU Fine Arts Building is not open. The emailed link includes instructions for viewing the show.
