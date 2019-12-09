Monlyn holds book signing next month

VALDOSTA – Author Twanna Monlyn is scheduled to sign her book, 3-5 p.m., Jan. 11, at the Willis L. Miller Public Library, 2906 Julia Drive.
Monlyn's book is "To Have Your Children Taken, A Mother's Worst Nightmare."
The book is a story about a saved, spirit-filled mother who did absolutely nothing wrong, but still had her two children taken, according to library representatives.
"In my book, God gave me simple instructions to give to you," the author said in a statement. "Having your children taken is the worst pain and worst embarrassment any mother can experience. In this book, I want to encourage you that it is possible to overcome the most painful, hardest trials that can happen to you in life. It does not matter what your trial or trials have been. You can still be successful."
Monlyn said she started a nonprofit called God Cares Single Parent Support Group Inc.
