VALDOSTA — A single case of monkeypox has been reported in the South Health District's 10-county area.
One case of monkeypox has been reported in the district, which comprises 10 counties — Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner, according to a statement from Kristin Patten, public information officer for the South Health District.
More information on the case will not be released, she said.
"We do want to remind the public of the importance of taking precautions and monitoring themselves for symptoms," she said. "Precautions include avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox, practicing safe sex, avoiding contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used, washing your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom."
The South Health District will begin taking appointments for the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine Friday, Aug. 5, the statement said. The South Health District has a limited supply of the vaccine.
Monkeypox is a rare disease related to smallpox, the Centers for Disease Control said. African rodents and monkeys may harbor the virus; the first human case was diagnosed in 1970, according to the CDC.
There is no cure, though the disease is rarely fatal and usually lasts for two to four weeks, the CDC said. An upswing in reported cases caused the World Health Organization to declare monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
