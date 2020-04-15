VALDOSTA – Photographer Andrea Jenkins has been attracted to the art form since a child.
Now a photojournalist for the Air Force, she has honed in on her hobby by establishing AJ Jenkins Photography.
Lowndes County residents were recently ordered to stay at home as state officials combat COVID-19, a virus that continues to escalate in cases throughout the area and across the nation.
With social distancing practices in place, Jenkins decided to pursue the Front Steps Project by photographing people outside of their homes.
“I saw a friend share a social media post about #FrontStepsProject, and it caught my attention,” she said. “It was a project that highlighted everything that I love about photography.”
People pose for her to capture moments with their pets and family members right at their front door. In doing so, it connects Jenkins to her passion and to others.
She said she has interacted with friends and neighbors while meeting new people.
“When I see everyday life, I see it through a lens but I love the challenge of making the camera produce my vision, to give the importance to what is the now,” Jenkins said.
“Obviously I am still learning and have a lot of room to grow, but every opportunity to celebrate your reality, no matter what it looks like, that’s what I love about photos.”
Everyone she’s photographed has been in good spirits and friendly, she said, adding some families have enjoyed the down time and interacting with friends and family more through virtual measures.
“All the families and I just joke and laugh together while I snap photos from the edge of their yard or driveway,” she said. “There are even some who have full-on themes when I arrive.”
The photos are shared at facebook.com/AjJenkinsPhoto.
