MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Air Force airmen participated in a combat exercise last month in South Georgia.
Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing participated in Mobil Tiger IV at the base, according to Moody Air Force Base officials.
Mobil Tiger is an agile combat employment exercise that allows multi-capable Airmen to test their skills in a simulated downrange environment, Air Force officials said in a statement.
"The training is designed to integrate critical expeditionary skills from several functional areas, so airmen can support continuous combat operations with minimal resources," according to Air Force officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.