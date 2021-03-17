VALDOSTA – The Valdosta community will soon gather to reflect on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial program is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at King Memorial Park, 419 S. Ashley St., by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Association Committee.
Adrian Rivers, minister of Kingdom Builders Church, is the guest speaker, organizers said.
The 2021 Founders Banquet and Youth Showcase were canceled, and so was the 2020 MLK program, due to the pandemic, but organizers said they feel the outdoor venue of the 2021 program could satisfy social distancing requirements.
“Because the MLK Memorial site is an open area, we felt with the open space we could encourage social distancing (and) we could safely host the program,” Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, chair of the MLK memorial program committee, said.
“We could further encourage the audience to be safe by wearing masks (and) protecting themselves. This event would allow the community an opportunity to gather in celebration of the life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."
Given current racial tensions, Blake said the program will lend itself to thoughts of how King would address the present divide if he were alive today.
She said he would take peaceful action and would have a “calming affect” on the world’s unrest.
“It is also a time to remember, to remember Dr. King's dream of a world of peace, love – brotherly love – and unity,” Blake said.
At the program, people will be able to interact with others not like them and center themselves on the positives in the world, she said.
Blake said she believes positivity is needed in the community at the moment.
She called the program “an evening of love, calming peace and unity.”
Masks are required and will be provided by the MLK committee. There will be limited seating; people may bring chairs.
Call (229) 460-9019 or (229) 834-6666 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.