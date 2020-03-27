Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 1:51 pm
VALDOSTA – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial program scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the King Memorial site has been canceled, organizers said.
