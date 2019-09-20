MLK association donates to Bahamas

VALDOSTA – The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association donated $1,000 to help the victims in the Bahamas.
This is one of the service projects of the committee helping others, members said.
The MLK committee is preparing for the upcoming festivities celebrating the life and legacy of King. The upcoming theme: "The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now.”
There will be a Jan. 4, 2020 banquet at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John W. Culbreath, the first African-American superintendent of Dougherty County School System, members said.
The Martin Luther King Jr. program is scheduled for 3 p.m., Jan. 19, 2020, St. Paul A.M.E. Church. The youth program will be 11 a.m., Jan. 20, at Mathis City Auditorium; participants are asked to bring canned goods to be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
At 10 a.m., Nov. 16, the committee will be at Hobby Lobby, collecting donations for the Salvation Army. The MLK Commemoration Association encourages others to donate.
More information, contact Joseph "Sonny" Vickers, (229) 834-6666; or Dr. Samuel Clemons, (229) 563-6560.
