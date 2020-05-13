VALDOSTA – The 2020 Miss Valdosta High School Pageant was held virtually at the Valdosta City Schools' Performing Arts Center.
Contestants competed in live virtual interviews with judges, Wildcat casual wear and evening gown competitions, according to a statement released by city school officials.
Contestants created and developed philanthropic platform boards that were submitted to the judges electronically for judging.
"All of the contestants worked very hard and made this a close competition," school officials said.
Cassie Doscher, a senior, is the 2020 Miss VHS is senior; Julia Clark is first runner-up; Morgan Wynn is second runner-up, school officials said.
Miss VHS received a $2,000 scholarship, crown, sash, trophy, flowers and more than $250 in cash and prizes.
Clark received a $500 scholarship and Wynn received a $250 scholarship. They received plaques and $150 in cash and prizes.
Sara Grace Harrison was awarded Miss Photogenic and earned the prestigious award of Miss Congeniality, which is voted on by other contestants.
