Miss Georgia guest speaker at cancer fundraiser

2019 Miss Georgia Victoria Hill 

VALDOSTA — Miss Georgia is coming to town.

Theba Sirmans, owner of T Rose Production, hosts A Touch of Class Southern Ball, Saturday, Aug. 31, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.

The event is black tie, organizers said. Dinner is served 6:30 p.m. and the show starts 8 p.m. Funding benefits the South Georgia Medical Center Partnership Cancer Fund.

Guest speaker will be 2019 Miss Georgia Victoria Hill. She will be performing opera selections, organizers said.  

Advanced tickets are $45, door tickets are $50 and reserve tickets are $60. Pricing includes a dinner and two drinks. Donation will be given in Minnie Martin's name along with several others. Tickets may be purchased at: 

• Wayne Washington Salon, Park Avenue.

• Looking Good Men's Wear, Ashley Street.

• Sams BBQ, Hill Avenue.

• V-town Records.

• GQ Mens Wear,  downtown Ashley Street.

 For more information, call (678) 973-8553.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored