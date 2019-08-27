Miss Georgia guest speaker at cancer fundraiser

VALDOSTA — Miss Georgia is coming to town.
Theba Sirmans, owner of T Rose Production, hosts A Touch of Class Southern Ball, Saturday, Aug. 31, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
The event is black tie, organizers said. Dinner is served 6:30 p.m. and the show starts 8 p.m. Funding benefits the South Georgia Medical Center Partnership Cancer Fund.
Guest speaker will be 2019 Miss Georgia Victoria Hill. She will be performing opera selections, organizers said.
Advanced tickets are $45, door tickets are $50 and reserve tickets are $60. Pricing includes a dinner and two drinks. Donation will be given in Minnie Martin's name along with several others. Tickets may be purchased at:
• Wayne Washington Salon, Park Avenue.
• Looking Good Men's Wear, Ashley Street.
• Sams BBQ, Hill Avenue.
• V-town Records.
• GQ Mens Wear, downtown Ashley Street.
For more information, call (678) 973-8553.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.