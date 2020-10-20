VALDOSTA – Come As You Are Ministries hosts a prayer walk, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse, 100 E. Central Ave.
Organizers encourage people to join "a time of prayer for our community, government leaders and law enforcement who protect and serve to keep our communities safe," organizers said in a statement.
"We encourage anyone in need of prayer to attend. We are here for you."
Face masks are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.