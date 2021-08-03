LAKELAND – You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries will hold a "Back to School Extravaganza, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 7, 104 West Thigpen Ave.
There will be free pizza, ice cream, soda pop and other treats, organizers said in a statement. Free clothes, book bags, pencil, paper, crayons, notebooks and other school supplies will be available.
A parent must be present with child to receive school items.
Students of all ages are welcome, organizers said.
