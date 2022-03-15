Millions tagged for Moody AFB

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Millions of dollars for a helicopter landing apron were included in a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that cleared the House of Representatives last week.
The spending bill now goes to the Senate, where Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said he expects the bipartisan bill to come up for a vote and be passed.
The $12.5 million for Moody’s apron was not part of the regular annual defense spending bill, he said. Warnock worked with Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., to secure the funds.
The apron will serve the new HH-60W Pave Hawk combat rescue helicopters of the 41st Rescue Squadron. The first HH-60Ws were delivered to Moody in November 2019.
Warnock said he saw Moody personnel at work when he visited the base last August as they prepared for a mission to aid Afghan refugees. He said he was impressed by base leadership.
In addition to Moody’s money, Warnock saw other Georgia military projects make it into the spending bill, including $5 million for a new enlisted housing facility at Fort Stewart and $3.67 million for improvements to a signal schoolhouse and building a cyber and communications network training facility, both at Fort Gordon.
“I’m pleased to see projects I fought for that will help keep families in Georgia and America safe and promote Georgia’s central role in our nation’s military were included in the annual government funding bill,” Warnock said. “Any federal investments in Georgia’s military bases are important not only for the base, but also for our national security and these bases’ local economies. I’m in regular contact with Georgia’s military base leaders, service members, and base communities on how I can best service our state’s military bases and families.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
