Millions earmarked for Moody chopper facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Millions of dollars have been earmarked for new helicopter facilities at Moody Air Force Base.
About $12.5 million has been included in the next National Defense Authorization Act for building new helicopter parking aprons for the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody, according to a statement from Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office Wednesday.
Ossoff and Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock worked to get the money ahead of schedule to aid the 41st’s move to the new HH-60W Pave Hawk combat rescue helicopter, used for search and rescue missions, the statement said.
If the act is passed, the funding authorization will provide an adequately sized, properly configured parking apron for the new helicopter fleet, Ossoff’s statement said.
The first HH-60Ws were delivered to Moody in November 2019 and the 41st Rescue Squadron has been converting over to them from their predecessor, the HH-60G. The last of the G models was retired in a final flight ceremony at the base in late September.
“I am proud we were able to secure the appropriation of this critical funding and I am glad that it will also be authorized this year. Moody Air Force Base is a unique and nationally important military installation and ensuring the future of the HH-60Ws and the 41st Rescue Squadron is a Georgia priority. Georgia remains a crucial part of our nation’s defense infrastructure, and I will continue to support our military installations and service members to ensure they have the necessary tools to lead the way for our state and nation,” Warnock said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
