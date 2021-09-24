Miller Hardware tops ACTO fundraiser

VALDOSTA – Team Miller Hardware placed first at the Fourth Annual Time Out for Bowling competition.
The fundraiser was hosted by Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out Friday, Sept. 17.
ACTO assists people affected by dementia or Alzheimer's and those who are elderly, Ann Walker-Smith, executive director, said in a statement.
"These young men were amazing and always eager to help us out here at ACTO," Walker-Smith said of Team Miller Hardware.
Team Thunder won second place, and Team ACTO placed third in the fundraiser, according to the statement.
Team Thunder was sponsored by PCA, which was a lane sponsor, the statement read.
Other lane sponsors were Citizens Community Bank, Paul Cribb-State Farm, Steve Powell-Georgia Farm Bureau, Guardian Bank, Matt and Shirin Eutzler, The First-Southwest Georgia Bank, Coca-Cola and Miller Hardware, according to organizers.
"ACTO wishes to thank everyone that came out to bowl, sponsor a team or lane and those that volunteered," Walker-Smith said in the statement. "It is people like you that make our fundraisers a success. We are a partnering agency with Greater Valdosta United Way, and without their allocation money each month, ACTO could not continue to operate."
ACTO hosts a clay/skeet shoot at Southwind Sporting Clays Oct. 30.
Call (229) 245-9094 for more information.
