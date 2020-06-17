VALDOSTA — Miller Hardware helps the Greater Valdosta United Way June 22-27 with the annual bucket promotion.
During the week, people can stop by Miller Hardware, 3137 N. Oak St. Ext., or 211 E. Hill Ave., and purchase a five-gallon bucket for a $5 donation toward a Greater Valdosta United Way agency partner of choice, according to a statement from the United Way.
For everything that will fit into the bucket while shopping, shoppers will receive 10% off, United Way officials said.
Organizers said the event excludes sale items, is applicable to cash accounts only and cannot be combined with any other discounts such as military or senior citizen.
