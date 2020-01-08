Miller Hardware gives to United Way

VALDOSTA — Miller Hardware presented a check in the amount of $7,753 to Michael Smith, executive director of the Greater Valdosta United Way.
The funds represent the collective amount given by Miller Hardware and its staff to the United Way for the 2020 campaign.
Miller Hardware conducts an annual campaign each year to support United Way, its 19 partner agencies and the community, according to the United Way. Miller Hardware has been a longstanding community partner of United Way both financially and as advocates. Dutton Miller previously served as board chairman and Jonathan Miller serves as the current board chair.
“We appreciate all that Miller Hardware has done for the community for over 100 years and Jonathan’s leadership has moved the Greater Valdosta United Way in a dynamic fresh direction,” Smith said.
"The mission of the Greater Valdosta United Way is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community," according to the United Way. "For 65 years, the GVUW has worked to improve our communities starting at its roots with long-term solutions focused on education, income stability and health and wellness – the building blocks to better lives and stronger communities."
The Greater Valdosta United Way serves the communities of Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties. For more information, visit unitedwayvaldosta.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.