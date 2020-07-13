Miller-Cody elected GMA District 11 president

Vivian Miller-Cody was elected a GMA district president.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Councilmember Vivian Miller-Cody was elected president of the Georgia Municipal Association’s District 11 during the association’s virtual annual meeting July 2.

In this role, Miller-Cody will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in GMA’s District 11. She will attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s annual convention; promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities in the district; advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities; and share with GMA staff any needs and concerns of member cities in their district, according to a GMA statement.

As the district president, Miller-Cody will also serve on GMA board of directors.

Created in 1933, GMA is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its members. GMA currently represents 537 cities in Georgia.

