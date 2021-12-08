VALDOSTA — A group is offered active-duty, honorably discharged or retired military help in adopting a dog, puppy, cat or kitten from the Lowndes County Animal Shelter or other animal welfare organizations in Lowndes County.
"As a former U.S. Marine, who served as a military police officer, with non-commission rank, from 1970-73, and as foundation president, I want you to know we value your military service, and the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, Inc. wishes to honor those who do and have served by connecting you with adoptable animals who are seeking their forever homes," Burton Fletcher said in a statement.
The organization will rebate $50 of adoption fees through Christmas, if military personnel will submit paperwork within seven days of the adoption, he said. Send the photocopy of adoption documents (including proof of payment), and military information to: http://www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org. (Offer expires Dec. 31. One rebate per family.)
The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to rescuing injured, abused, abandoned and feral animals in South Georgia.
