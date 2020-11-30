VALDOSTA – Mikki Osha, owner of Mikki's Bar and USA Rescue volunteer, is fundraising for the organization.  

She holds a chili cook-off and auction, 6 p.m., Dec. 12, at her bar, 402 Northside Drive, for the third time.

Entry fees, tasting and judging fees, as well as 15% of sales, will benefit USA Rescue.

"They are doing a great service for the furbabies in our community," Osha said.

Judging categories are best overall, spiciest and most original.

Osha said anyone can judge. The fee to judge is $10.

The entry fee for submitting a chili is $20. She asks contestants enter by Friday, Dec. 11.

Donated items are being accepted for the auction.

COVID-19 precautions include sanitizing stations.

Call Osha, (229) 242-3248 or (229) 834-7974.

