VALDOSTA – Mikki Osha, owner of Mikki's Bar and USA Rescue volunteer, is fundraising for the organization.
She holds a chili cook-off and auction, 6 p.m., Dec. 12, at her bar, 402 Northside Drive, for the third time.
Entry fees, tasting and judging fees, as well as 15% of sales, will benefit USA Rescue.
"They are doing a great service for the furbabies in our community," Osha said.
Judging categories are best overall, spiciest and most original.
Osha said anyone can judge. The fee to judge is $10.
The entry fee for submitting a chili is $20. She asks contestants enter by Friday, Dec. 11.
Donated items are being accepted for the auction.
COVID-19 precautions include sanitizing stations.
Call Osha, (229) 242-3248 or (229) 834-7974.
