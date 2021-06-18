VALDOSTA – Children from migrant and seasonal farm worker families are being provided an early childhood education through the East Coast Migrant Head Start Project through Head Start in Valdosta.
The program kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Head Start.
ECMHSP is a nonprofit organization which will work with Coastal Plains Head Start by providing a “holistic, high quality early childhood education services for children and families in a nurturing, culturally sensitive environment and by providing services and advocating for children and families in their other areas of need,” according to the project website.
The program started in the 1980s in Virginia where a women's religion conference decided to use the grant to help migrant families and the delegate agencies worked together to form it, according to the ECMHSP website.
Since, the program has expanded to 10 states in 49 locations, including Valdosta.
“We knew we would have to start providing services in other states, including Georgia,” Sandra Hernandez, Head Start administrator, said. “It was a big surprise when (Javier Gonzalez) shared with me that we were starting to provide services in the summer.”
Hernandez said she thought the program would start next summer due to the process of getting licensed for a childhood center. However, they accomplished the goal with the support of Head Start
“We only had two months to get this up and running,” said Gonzalez, chief operations officer. “At that time, it wasn’t a possibility, but we got high standards. Anything that defines the East Coast Migrant is the high standards that we set not only for ourselves, but for the children and faculty. They are the ones that drive us.”
The program will only be operating at the Valdosta Head Start until the end of the summer, Gonzalez said.
“Depending on the season or the crop, that is how long we will be operating,” he said. “We will be operating for the next five weeks, then we will be shutting down. Regardless of the time frame that we will be operating, when we report to the office of Head Start, we have to show how we met those objectives and those goals that are designed in a year-long program.”
For more information about ECMHSP, visit https://www.ecmhsp.org/. To learn more about Head Start, call (229) 244-7860 or visit http://www.coastalplain.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.