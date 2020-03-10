Middle, high school students pitch to investors

VALDOSTA – Thirteen student entrepreneurs will take the stage to present their business plans before a panel of local leaders of industry and a public audience, 6-8 p.m., March 19, Langdale College of Business, Pound Hall Auditorium.
"The students will be dressed as young professionals and ready to wow the crowd," chamber officials said.
The students, representing 11 businesses from the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy, will have five minutes to pitch their business plans to a panel of local business leaders of the community in “Shark Tank” style.
Based on the appeal and merit of the students’ plans and presentations, the panel will determine the amount of funds to allocate to each business, chamber officials said.
The judges will select one business to advance to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy Saunders Scholars Competition, where they will compete with students across the United States for college scholarships.
The pitch event is free and open to the public. Interviews with young entrepreneurs or members of the judging panel can be arranged.
The investor panel will be comprised of prominent local businesspeople, including:
• Ryan Holmes, chief executive officer, RISE.
• Clinton Beeland, president, CJB Industries, Inc.
• Jonathan Miller, owner, Miller Hardware Company.
• Dr. Alex Alvarez, director of STEM & Science curriculum, Valdosta City Schools.
• Jason Van Nus, Lowndes County Schools.
• A representative of ENACTUS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.