Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

Associated PressFILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Tennesseeâ€™s top election officials say Bloomberg has requested a petition that would require securing 2,500 signatures from registered voters in less than a month if he wants to qualify for the stateâ€™s Democratic presidential primary ballot. The secretary of stateâ€™s office confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 13, that Bloomberg requested the ballot petition earlier this week. (APPhoto/John Locher, File)