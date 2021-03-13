In this book, the author is 7 years old. I think that is neat. This is a great book that I think you should read.
My dad read this book to me and my siblings. In this book, Noah is going to China. Have you ever been to China? (I have not.) In this book, he meets a kid that shows him places.
These are some of the places and facts I learned in the book.
Here are the famous places:
The Great Wall of China, The Forbidden City, and Shanghai.
There are some other places that he takes you to in the book. They are Lhasa, Chengdu, Xi’an, Hong Cong and Guilin.
Here are a few of the facts I learned.
The Great Wall of China – less than 30% of the wall remains in good condition.
The Forbidden City – is shaped like a rectangle, measuring 3,153 feet (961 meters) from North to South and 2,470 feet (753 meters) from East to West.
Here is something funny I want you to know. My neighbor did not even know that I was doing this review on the topic of China and she gave me a poem about China the same week. The name of the poem is “A Ballad of China.” You should read it.
You can find this book on Amazon. This is the last book I am going to review on this series. There were three in total that I reviewed. If you read this book or poem or both, I hope you enjoy them. Oh! And I hope you enjoyed my review.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.