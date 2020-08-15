Do pirates change diapers? Read this book and you will find out!
Jeremy Jacob wanted to get his mother a birthday gift. His mom left Jeremy in charge of babysitting his little sister. Then his old friend Braid Beard the Pirate and his crew showed up at Jeremy’s house needing help.
The pirates had to help Jeremy babysit his little sister so he could help them find their buried treasure.
Read the book to find out how the story ends! You can find the book at your local library or on Amazon.
I highly recommend it. It is a lot of fun to read with a pirate accent. It is a great book for ages 3 and up.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.